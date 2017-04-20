Thursday, April 20, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) –

This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on April 19, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

In addition to the customary motion regarding approving the minutes of the 2016 annual general meeting, the resolution to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and authorize the directors to fix its remuneration was carried unanimously by a show of hands.

The vote concerning the resolution to elect directors of the Corporation was conducted by ballot and the details concerning the results of that ballot are as follows:

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for
as a % of
votes cast		 Votes
withheld		 Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
James F. Billett 14,177,339 99.88 16,700 0.12
A. Michelle Lally 14,177,662 99.88 16,377 0.12
Jonathan A. Morgan 12,915,536 90.99 1,278,503 9.01
Vanessa L. Morgan 14,162,534 99.78 31,505 0.22
R. Neil Raymond 14,177,553 99.88 16,486 0.12
Michael A. Smedley 14,162,355 99.78 31,684 0.22
Richard O’C. Whittall 14,179,339 99.90 14,700 0.10
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
[email protected]
www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
Recommended
Business Development Companies (BDCs) Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, April 27, 2017 — The Metropolitan Club, New York City
Canadian World Fund: Report of Voting Results