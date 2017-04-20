Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) –

This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on April 19, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

In addition to the customary motion regarding approving the minutes of the 2016 annual general meeting, the resolution to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and authorize the directors to fix its remuneration was carried unanimously by a show of hands.

The vote concerning the resolution to elect directors of the Corporation was conducted by ballot and the details concerning the results of that ballot are as follows: