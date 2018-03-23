Canadian Labour Congress and affiliate unions to join UNITE HERE Local 75 at Unity Rally

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Labour Congress and several of its union affiliates will join UNITE HERE in a unity rally on Monday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET to support the nearly 900 UNITE HERE Local 75 members at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel as they negotiate a new contract.

The Canadian labour movement is putting its full weight behind UNITE HERE Local 75 as they work to secure an improved collective agreement with the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, demonstrating the collective strength and solidarity among Canada’s unions. All union members and supporters are invited to join and add their voice at the rally.

What: Canadian Labour Unity Rally in Support of UNITE HERE Local 75 When: 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 26, 2018 Where: Fairmont Royal York Hotel (outside of hotel) 100 Front Street W Toronto, ON Who: The following individuals will attend and speak at the rally: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress

D Taylor, International President, UNITE HERE

Fairmont Royal York Workers

Other National Labour Leaders

Media Contact:

Colleen Ryan

647-232-6867