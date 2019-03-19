Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Canadian Labour Congress welcomes progress in the federal budget, but says much is riding on the next election Canadian Labour Congress welcomes progress in the federal budget, but says much is riding on the next election CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMeasures in budget 2019 positively address key areas of Canada’s digital economy but other key areas of innovation and technology largely absentRiverside Resources Inc. Closes $2.8 Million Private PlacementPDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019