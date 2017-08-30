Canadian Linen Announces 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report and New Online Resource

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Linen, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced the availability of its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, as well as a new online resource that summarizes its sustainability efforts across the company. The materials outline the latest results of key programs and initiatives that support Canadian Linen’s commitment to the environment, the health and safety of its employees and the well-being of the local communities it serves.

“Our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report offers a detailed look into our sustainability initiatives, while the new online resource provides a high-level snapshot of our programs,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO at Canadian Linen. “We’re excited to share both of these resources with our key stakeholders and partners to demonstrate the safer, more efficient business practices we have in place that respond to the growing demand for action and transparency and have a meaningful impact on our people, planet, and communities.”

Company achievements outlined in the report include:

Fleet enhancements and alternative-fuel vehicles have reduced CO 2 emissions by nearly 2,000 metric tons.

emissions by nearly 2,000 metric tons. Solar power in processing plants has reduced CO 2 emissions by 232 metric tons per year.

emissions by 232 metric tons per year. Telematics technology in delivery vehicles has decreased speeding and increased seatbelt use by 98%.

In the past three years, 3,100 employees have donated nearly 15,000 volunteer hours and the company has contributed more than $1.7 million in monetary and product donations.

The CR report and “snapshot” are both available online at https://www.canadianlinen.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility and the report can also be requested in hard copy.

About Canadian Linen

Canadian Linen and Uniform Service is recognized as one of the largest textile rental and supply companies in North America, providing linen and towels, uniforms, floor mats, restroom and cleaning products to customers through rental and purchase programs. As a true business partner, Canadian Linen helps customers improve their image while keeping facilities clean and employees safe. Innovation, personalized service and a dedication to company values has sustained the private, family-owned company for more than 125 years. Demonstrated commitment to customers, the community, employees and the environment has made Canadian Linen the People You Can Count On. Additional company information can be found at www.canadianlinen.com.

