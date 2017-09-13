Canadian Nuclear Laboratories receives OCNI Special Achievement Award

Chalk River, ON, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, announced today that its President and CEO, Mark Lesinski, accepted the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) Special Achievement Award on behalf of CNL in recognition of the company’s strong progress in the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories nuclear site. The award was presented as part of OCNI Suppliers Day, a networking event held at the Chalk River Laboratories last week that welcomed representatives from more than 50 companies across the Canadian supply chain.

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of CNL from an organization that works tirelessly to promote the Canadian nuclear industry and which has served as a trusted partner to CNL for decades,” commented Lesinski. “With the support of organizations like OCNI, and an investment of more than $1.2 billion to renew the Chalk River Laboratories, we have a very bright future ahead of us. We have lots of work to realize the vision detailed in our Long-Term Strategy, but we’re off to a great start.”

CNL recently announced its “Long-Term Strategy”, which outlines a vision for CNL over the next ten years, and aims to position the organization as a global leader in nuclear science and technology – one that is commercially successful, respected for its scientific capabilities, and home to world-leading expertise based out of a modern, efficient and collaborative campus environment. The plan identifies those areas where CNL has unique skills and qualifications, and applies these strengths against what the world needs in nuclear.

“Under Mark’s leadership, CNL is undergoing a dramatic transformation that will renew and grow its science and technology capabilities, and extend its international commercial reach,” commented Ron Oberth, President of OCNI. “As part of this renewal, CNL has made great strides to better align its services in support of the broader Canadian supply chain, giving Canada a world-class science and technology laboratory that strengthens the whole industry. It is in recognition of this commitment to re-energizing CNL – and to the accomplishments already realized – that we chose to honor the company today.”

About OCNI

Founded in 1979, OCNI is an association of more than 200 leading Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry in Canada and abroad. Collectively, OCNI members employ more than 12,000 highly skilled and specialized people who manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to the 19 operating CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada, as well as to CANDU and LWR plants in offshore markets. The association works to promote the Canadian nuclear industry and offers services that enable members to be successful in the domestic and global nuclear industry.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.

With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

For more information on the complete range of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact communications@cnl.ca.

-30-

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62aa6c6f-162b-491b-bf26-f4ea5b8f188e

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23254f65-e4b0-4912-b30d-d1514233897b

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e93b2f84-e2fb-4a41-bf19-79f2d64cec4b

CONTACT: Marina Oeyangen Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries 9058390073 marina.oeyangen@ocni.ca Patrick Quinn CNL, Director, Corporate Communications 1-866-886-2325