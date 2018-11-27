Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Nuclear AMRC at Canada-UK Energy Summit

CBJ Newsmakers

Agreement spurs collaboration on clean energy technologies, continues deep history of cooperation on nuclear research between Canada and the United Kingdom

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC) today at the Canada-UK Energy Summit, an annual private sector conference that seeks to expand ties between the energy sectors in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). Designed to encourage collaboration in the development of new clean energy and next-generation nuclear technologies, the agreement aligns with commitments from both countries to combat climate change by transitioning to low-carbon, low-pollution and resource-efficient economies.

CNL President & CEO, Mark Lesinski, joined Nuclear AMRC CEO, Andrew Storer, and a number of local dignitaries, public officials and business leaders in the energy sector for a signing ceremony at the High Commission of Canada’s offices in London. Under terms of the agreement, CNL will be welcomed into the Nuclear AMRC as a tier one member alongside leading nuclear organizations from around the world, including reactor vendors, manufacturers, suppliers and providers of specialty products, equipment and services.

“Both CNL and the Nuclear AMRC are committed to fighting climate change through the advancement of clean energy technologies, and this MOU allows us to work in partnership towards that end,” commented Lesinski. “For CNL, membership offers tremendous benefits, including access to unique capabilities and training programs, participation in cutting-edge manufacturing innovation projects, and networking opportunities with some of the world’s leading nuclear organizations. In turn, CNL can offer the Nuclear AMRC access to our expertise and facilities from a wide range of nuclear science and technology disciplines. Overall, the MOU builds on the close relationship between both countries, and paves the way for a bright future in the pursuit of clean energy technology.”

“We are very pleased to be strengthening our collaboration with CNL, which is a testament to the longstanding relationship between the UK and Canada in driving innovation in the global civil nuclear industry,” commented Storer. “Working closely with CNL will give us access to world-renowned engineering expertise and additional manufacturing research programmes linked to the development of small modular and CANDU reactor technologies. We look forward to building a prosperous partnership with CNL in the years to come.”

As Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, CNL’s Chalk River Laboratories campus is home to a number of facilities and nuclear services ranging from research and development, design and engineering to specialized technology, waste management and decommissioning. With over 60 years of experience supporting Canada’s nuclear industry, CNL is also well-positioned to help nuclear operators around the world improve their reactor fleet. The company recently launched the Centre for Reactor Sustainability (CRS), an initiative that brings together its broad research capabilities in support of the sustainable, long-term operation of the world’s fleet of 400 nuclear power reactors.

Many of CNL’s technology areas intersect with those of the Nuclear AMRC, which is a collaboration of academic and industrial partners from across the nuclear supply chain designed to help manufacturers in the UK. Together, the organizations intend to collaborate on fields that include materials characterization and performance, and advanced manufacturing methods for small modular reactor (SMR) safety critical components.

“CNL is currently undergoing a major transformation, funded by a $1.2 billion investment from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) on behalf of the Government of Canada, to revitalize our Chalk River campus and renew our science and technology programs,” added Lesinski. “As part of this transformation, we are working to develop new products and services that includes the deployment of SMRs, the use of hydrogen to decarbonize Canada’s transportation sector, the development of new methods to fabricate next-generation nuclear fuels, and many others. These programs are ambitious in scope, and will certainly require the expertise and technologies of key partners – such as the Nuclear AMRC and their UK-based membership – to fully realize their potential.”

The announcement builds on the strong record of collaboration between Canada and the UK that dates all the way back to the 1940s, when both countries established a laboratory in Montreal to jointly begin research into the creation of controlled nuclear power. Most recently, CNL signed an MOU with the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) in 2016 to collaborate on a variety of projects in the areas of reactor metallurgy, fuel development, waste management and medical radioisotopes.

Organized by the Energy Roundtable, the countries also co-host the Canada-UK Energy Summit, which gathers business and government leaders from the energy sectors in Canada, the UK and around the world for discussions on accelerating clean energy adoption. Now in its tenth year, the annual event offers an unprecedented opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of relationships with significant levels of trade and investment in a world where deal-making, business services, technological innovation and public policy occur across continents.

For more information on CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca . For further information on the Nuclear AMRC, visit www.namrc.co.uk.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defense, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.

With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

For more information on the complete range of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact communications@cnl.ca .

Media Contacts:

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories:

Patrick Quinn

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

communications@cnl.ca

Nuclear AMRC:

Tim Chapman

Communications Manager

tim.chapman@namrc.co.uk

