Canadian Orebodies Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian Orebodies Inc. (“Orebodies” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:CORE) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,310,000 stock options (the “Options”) to Directors, Officers and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of the issuance thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please visit www.canadianorebodies.com.