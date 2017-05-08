Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q1 2017 Results

Monday, May 8, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) – Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (TSX VENTURE: XOP) (LSE: COPL)

Calgary, Canada, May 5, 2017 – Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (“COPL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: XOP; LSE: COPL), an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa, announces its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The Company continues to interpret the data collected from the Mesurado-1 well drilled at LB-13, in December 2016. Meanwhile, through COPL’s partnership with Shoreline Energy, the Company continues to source funds for the first drill at OPL 226, offshore Nigeria. To this end the Company has engaged COFARCO SAS of Paris France and Zeus Capital of London United Kingdom to source the required funds. COPL remains confident that it will meet the target drilling of an appraisal well in late 2017.

