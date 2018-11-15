Canadian Premium Sand to Trade Under New Name and Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (TSXV: CPS) (“CPS” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name “Canadian Premium Sand Inc.” at the market open on November 16, 2018 following a 15:1 consolidation of its outstanding shares. The Company’s shares will continue to trade under the existing symbol “CPS”. CPS was formerly named Claim Post Resources Inc.

The share consolidation and the name change were approved at the Company’s annual and special meeting held on October 25, 2018. As a result of the share consolidation, the Company now has approximately 21 million common shares outstanding.

Each existing share certificate shall continue to be a valid share certificate of CPS until such certificate is transferred, re-registered or otherwise exchanged for a new certificate representing the number of common shares to which such shareholder is entitled to as a result of the consolidation.

Further details with respect to the name change and consolidation are contained in the Company’s management information circular dated September 24, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

CPS is a Canadian silica resource development and production company. It is currently developing a Tier 1 frac sand deposit at Seymourville, Manitoba. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CPS”.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

Lowell Jackson

Executive Chairman and Director

403-660-3702

www.claimpostresources.com