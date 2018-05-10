Canadian Utilities Limited Reports on Voting Results From the 2018 Annual Meeting of Share Owners
CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) (TSX:CU.X)
At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the “Corporation”) held on May 9, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta, a resolution was passed by ballot, electing each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management as a Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
|%
IN FAVOUR
|Matthias F. Bichsel
|68,567,592
|99.99
|Loraine M. Charlton
|68,561,794
|99.99
|Robert B. Francis
|68,566,800
|99.99
|Robert J. Normand
|68,566,640
|99.99
|Hector A. Rangel
|68,566,592
|99.99
|Laura A. Reed
|68,566,860
|99.99
|James W. Simpson
|68,560,778
|99.99
|Nancy C. Southern
|68,565,704
|99.99
|Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|68,565,504
|99.99
|Charles W. Wilson
|68,559,922
|99.99
This matter is described in greater detail in the 2018 Notice of Annual Meeting of Share Owners and Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2018.
With approximately 5,400 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Media & Investor Inquiries:
D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
403-292-7502
