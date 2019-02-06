Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.05390 per unit, payable on February 28, 2019 to unitholders of record on February 15, 2019.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.