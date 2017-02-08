Canadians divided on Valentine’s Day plans

EDMONTON, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 8, 2017) - This Valentine’s Day, the great debate among couples rages on about whether to spend the night in – or venture out for a night on the town. According to a Leger omnibus survey, 47 per cent of Canadians celebrating Valentine’s Day would rather stay in and share a romantic evening at home, while 45 per cent prefer going out to enjoy a nice dinner.

“Food and romance go hand in hand,” said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza 73. “While everyone has their own preference on how to celebrate, our pizza shaped like a heart is a cheesy favourite among those who order in.”

Some other interesting findings from the Canada-wide survey:

81 per cent of Canadians celebrate Valentine’s Day – among those, 61 per cent have a date, 32 per cent don’t and five per cent said they “have a date with pizza”

82 per cent of Albertans celebrate Valentine’s Day, 47 per cent of which have a date for the special day this year

Residents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan who celebrate Valentine’s Day are more likely to have a date with pizza over the rest of Canada (10 per cent vs. the national average of five per cent)

Residents of Quebec who celebrate Valentine’s Day are more likely to have a date on the day

14 per cent of Canadians who celebrate Valentine’s Day consider pizza to be a romantic food

Of those staying home, 20 per cent will order in

The Valentine Delight Pizza is available at all Pizza 73 locations for a limited time. It is equivalent in size to a traditional 12″ medium pizza and can be personalized with any two toppings for $11.99. The Valentine Delight special also comes with a small box of heart-shaped chocolates and a chance to win a two-carat diamond ring. For more information on Pizza 73’s menu items, visit www.pizza73.com.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.

About the survey

The survey was completed online January 16-19 2017, using Leger’s online panel, LegerWeb, with a sample of 1,530 Canadians aged 18 and older. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.