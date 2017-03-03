Candente Copper Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)(LMA:DNT) (“Candente Copper” and/or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Exchange“) to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,534,842 common share purchase warrants issued to subscribers (the “Subscriber Warrants“) and 274,960 common share purchase warrants issued to finders (the “Finders Warrants“) pursuant to the Company’s private placement financing, which closed in two tranches on March 20, 2015 (“First Tranche“), and April 2, 2015 (“Second Tranche“), respectively.

The expiry dates of 2,160,399 Subscriber Warrants and 214,760 Finder Warrants issued pursuant to the First Tranche and 1,374,443 Subscriber Warrants and 60,200 Finder Warrants issued pursuant to the Second Tranche have been extended from March 20, 2017, and April 2, 2017, respectively, until July 29, 2018.

During the extension period, the Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision that states if, at any time, the Company’s common shares have a closing price on the Exchange at or above a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by news release that expiration of the warrants will be accelerated to 40 days from the date of providing such notice.

The exercise price of $0.15 and all other terms of the Subscriber Warrants and Finder Warrants remain unchanged for the extended exercise period.

The expiry date extension will not apply to Subscriber Warrants held, directly or indirectly, by insiders of the Company.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect where additional drilling could increase resources and identify stand-alone new deposits, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

