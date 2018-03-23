CANEX Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CANEX Metals Inc. (TSX-V:CANX) (“Canex”) is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on March 23, 2018, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Douglas Cageorge and Lesley Hayes were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex’s stock option plan,

Canex is currently planning advance testing of its high grade Gibson gold-silver property in British Columbia and will release further details on its drill plans once they are finalized.

“Shane Ebert”

Shane Ebert,

President/Director

