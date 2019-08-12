Canfor Going Private?

CBJ — If Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison and his company Great Pacific Capital Corp. have their way, lumber producer Canfor Corp. will soon become a private entity.

Great Pacific Capital has put an offer on the table to acquire the remainder of Canfor for $16 per share. Shares in Canfor closed at $8.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Great Pacific already owns about a 51% stake in Canfor.

The offer values Canfor at about $2 billion.

Canfor has put together a committee to evaluate the offer and will announce a decision shortly.

