Canna Broadcast Media Partners with InvestorsHub to Bring Mainstream Awareness of Los Angeles Premium Investment Cannabis Event MJAC2017 to Millions of Households

WEST PALM BEACH, FL–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – Canna Consumer Goods / DBA Canna Broadcast Media (OTC PINK: CBMJ) the premier cannabis broadcasting company has partnered with InvestorsHub to bring awareness to the MJAC2017 Sept. 1st – 2nd premium investment cannabis event.

The future of the legal cannabis industry is looking bright, with new investment opportunities appearing daily. MJAC2017 is a unique environment that allows industry giants from around the world to exhibit their businesses to high net worth investors. The event is being run by InvestorsHub, one of the world’s most significant retail investor networks and is powered by Canna Broadcast Media.

Canna Broadcast Media which specializes in getting mainstream media cleared promoting the cannabis sector has begun a targeted multi media campaign that will include network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the cannabis sector. Canna Broadcast Media acquired “LoudMouth News” which became the first and longest running syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage. www.cannabroadcastmedia.com

Michael Hannigan of InvestorsHub said, “InvestorsHub chose to partner with CBMJ because CBMJ is the only media company that has been able to gain access to mainstream network media on TV, radio, and print for cannabis businesses. CBMJ is best suited to assure that MJAC2017 will be capable of placing advertising that will entice the largest and highest quality attendees to this historical event. InvestorsHub.com is proud to have been adopted by this market sector as the go to website for information on MJ Stocks and cannabis industry related investment opportunities. Our traffic has been increasing weekly and our forums are buzzing with insight and opinions from our unique audience.”

Mark Schaftlein CEO stated: “InvestorsHub has emerged as the primary source for information and discussion relating to cannabis stocks and products. The MJAC2017 International Cannabis Conference will highlight some of the top companies in the industry. Cannabis companies continue to struggle with getting coverage and exposure in mainstream media. Bringing awareness to the event in mainstream media shows those, other companies, and investors what CBMJ is capable of regarding mainstream media exposure for cannabis companies.”