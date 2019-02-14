Cannabis Beverages Coming Soon! Which of These 4 Brands Will Be on Store Shelves First?

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mugglehead says cannabis beverages are going to be the talk of 2019. With Canada set to legalize edibles and the U.S. recently passing the Farm Bill, both sides of the border expect to see a flurry of activity surrounding beverages this year.

Here are four companies to watch as the beverage market starts to take off:

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC)

Since securing its deal with Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), all eyes have been on Canopy Growth and what it plans to do in the beverages space. Thus far, the companies have been tight-lipped around any potential beverages. However, given that Constellation invested in Canopy Growth back in late 2017, it would be shocking if the two hadn’t made progress on cannabis-infused beverages since then.

But Canopy Growth has been making moves to suggest it is getting ready to ramp up for something big. Last month, it secured a hemp license with the State of New York and announced it was going to setup operations in the State as well.

Recently, it also announced it would be injecting an additional CAD $30 million into Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSXV:RIV), its investing arm. A few weeks prior to that, Canopy Rivers had made an equity investment in a company called “Herbert.” Herbert is involved in the edibles and cannabis beverages market and could open up many opportunities for the cannabis giant.

Canopy Rivers believes that Herbert, equipped with existing R&D, marketing and manufacturing expertise, has the ability to enter this market quickly and achieve success in creating widely appealing THC-infused beverages and edibles under this new standalone brand

- Narbe Alexandrian, President of Canopy Rivers

What role all these moves will have in The Company’s overall beverage strategy is unclear, but there’s no denying Canopy Growth is aiming to be a big player in this segment of the market.

Alkaline Water Company Inc (TSX-V:WTER) (NASDAQ:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company is new to the cannabis scene but it’s making a name for itself in a hurry. Without the aid of a partner from the cannabis industry, it’s going at the market alone*. And given its success with its popular Alkaline88 beverages, it may feel like it may not need a partner.

*it’s worth noting that it’s Chairman, Aaron Keay, has significant experience in the marijuana space.

Late last year, we learned Alkaline was going to work on developing CBD-based beverages. And earlier this month, we’ve discovered that it has already been making big strides since then. Its new Infused Beverages Division already has products that are ready for sale. The Company showcased them at a couple of big trade shows this month in Nashville and Chicago.

But the hemp products are still yet to come. From Alkaline’s press release:

The Company expects roll-outs of additional products to continue over the next several weeks, that will include sparkling flavored hemp infused alkaline water in a 12-oz sleeve can, hemp infused flavored Alkaline88® original, and vitamin infused Alkaline88® original.

By the sounds of it, we could see Alkaline’s hemp products as early as March or April.

The big question mark is in which states Alkaline’s products will be sold in. Individual States have to outline a plan for regulating hemp and to have it approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) before the products can actually be sold.

What this means is that Alkaline’s hemp products might not be widely available anytime soon (through no fault of its own). But the good news is that The Company is well ahead of the game – especially when it’s core product already has distribution into over 47,500 retail locations, including 9 of the top 10 largest retailers in the United States and two of the largest retailers in the entire world.

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Another company focused on healthy beverages is New Age Beverages Corp. It has a vast array of products in many different flavors that aim to give consumers health benefits and improve their overall wellness. New Age is also banking on the popularity of Bob Marley to help grow its products. The Company’s Marley+CBD products will first begin rolling out in Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan, although a date has not been set as to when that will happen.

New Age Beverages has been receiving significant demand for its products thus far:

It makes my job a lot easier when I have retailers and distributors reaching out to me asking for specific products. From the moment the CBD movement began, I’ve been receiving calls nonstop asking when we’d be going to market with a Marley +CBD product. Retailers and distributors realize that it will be a long road for smaller CBD brands to gain traction and brand equity. Under the Marley brand platform, we are able to leverage a massive global brand with ties to healthy cannabis use, to ultimately grow a beverage brand beyond anything we have seen to-date

- Michael Cunningham, Senior VP of Sales

New Age’s products have proven to be very popular with consumers, and it’s not just beverages that are doing well. One of its skincare products, Noni+Collagen, which is in its Morinda division, generated $4 million in test markets and has become so popular that The Company is taking it global.

In hundreds of testimonials and reviews from customers all over the world, we heard how consumers love the product and see tangible results in their skin and overall appearance. We had no choice but to expand it globally given the demand

- Shon Whitney, VP of Sales and Marketing for Morinda

This is significant for investors because it demonstrates New Age’s ability to create products that consumers want and demand, regardless of segment. It’s one thing to create a product that has health benefits. It’s another to generate such significant demand. New Age’s repeated success with finding formulas that work with consumers ensures that it’s going to be holding its own when it comes to market share in the cannabis beverages segment.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

A bit of a latecomer to the beverages game, but Tilray could prove to be a formidable opponent. The ‘ research partnership ‘ that The Company announced with Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE:BUD) back in December was the first big sign that it was serious about getting into beverages. However, since then it’s gone on to make even bigger moves. The Company announced earlier this month that it was bringing on executives into its leadership team that have strong backgrounds working for big beverage companies such as Starbucks, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Diageo.

We are pleased to have these experienced leaders join our team as we continue to disrupt the global pharmaceutical, alcohol, CPG and functional food and beverage industries

- Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray

With a strong leadership team with a wealth of beverage-related experience, Tilray is going to have access to key individuals and resources in the industry to help further its strategy. The Company looks to have big plans for both the beverage market and for expansion around the globe.

While it may be the furthest behind of the companies on this list when it comes to beverages, it shouldn’t be counted out by any stretch.

The original post can be found here: https://mugglehead.com/cannabis-beverages-are-coming-soon-which-of-these-4-brands-will-be-on-store-shelves-first/

Directors of Mugglehead own shares of Alkaline Water (WTER) at the time of this writing.

About Mugglehead

Mugglehead.com is a digital publisher dedicated to cannabis news, investments, culture, and science, owned by Mugglehead Media Corp. We publish original content, including video, interviews and articles. Because many of the companies and trends we cover are related to investments and stocks within the cannabis industry, please review our disclaimer and forward-looking statements below.

Original content created by Mugglehead Media Corp. © 2019 is protected by copyright laws.

We have lots in store for 2019 so be sure to check us out!

Visit us at https://mugglehead.com daily for all things cannabis-related.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muggleheadmedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/muggleheadmedia

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Mugglehead Media Corp. and Mugglehead.com (collectively, Mugglehead) is a news and media publisher dedicated to cannabis. It is not registered as an investment adviser, broker-dealer or other financial or securities professional with any financial or securities regulatory authority. You understand that no content published by Mugglehead constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Mugglehead does not render general or specific investment advice and does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any industry or company mentioned on this Site.

It is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, and nothing on the Site should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. None of the content we publish is provided with a view to inviting, inducing or encouraging any person to make any kind of investment decision. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. You should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific legal or tax situation. You should also consult a licensed professional, such as a financial advisor or broker-dealer, when dealing in any securities or making any investment decisions. We do not guarantee that any of the companies mentioned on Mugglehead.com or any of our newsletters or content will perform as we expect, and any comparisons we have made to other companies may not be valid or come into effect.

This news release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or commodities. To the extent that anything in this press release may be deemed to be investment advice or a recommendation in connection with a particular company or security, such information is impersonal and is not tailored to the needs of any specific person.

You understand that an investment in any security is subject to a number of risks, and that discussions of any security published on the Site will not contain a list or description of relevant risk factors. In addition, some of the securities about which content is published by us have a low market capitalization, insufficient public float and/or are thinly traded. Such securities are subject to more risk than securities of larger companies, including greater volatility, lower liquidity and less publicly available information. Content we publish may have an effect on the price of such securities.

From time to time, Mugglehead (on behalf of itself and any partner, director, officer or insider of Mugglehead) may have a financial or other interest in the party or parties featured on the Site, within the meaning of National Instrument 31-103 – Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, as a result of ownership of securities in, compensation received or receivable from or other financial arrangement with such party or parties featured in this press release. We will disclose if we have a position in any such party or parties, as at the date of publication of this press release; however, we may not update this disclosure after such date. Directors of Mugglehead own shares of Alkaline Water (WTER) at the time of this writing.

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to third parties regarding product plans, future growth, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, industry positioning, customer acquisition, the amount of recurring revenue and revenue growth. In addition, when used on the Site, the words ”will,” ”expects,” ”could,” ”would,” ”may,” ”anticipates,” ”intends,” ”plans,” ”believes,” ”seeks,” ”targets,” ”estimates,” ”looks for,” ”looks to,” ”continues” and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding a third party’s focus for the future, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those disclosed by the companies featured in this release in their public securities filings. You should carefully review the risks described therein. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement was published. Mugglehead undertakes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of their publication, except as required by law.

From time to time, reference may be made in this press release to prior articles or opinions we have published. These references may be selective, may reference only a portion of an article or opinion, and are likely not to be current. As market information changes continuously, previously published information and data, and any references thereto, may not be current and should not be relied upon.

If you ever have any questions or concerns about our business or publications, we encourage you to contact us.

CONTACT: For interviews, advertising opportunities, and coverage requests - including brand and product reviews - contact us at: muggle (at) mugglehead.com