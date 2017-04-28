Cannabis Life Conference 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) - The Cannabis Life Conference, a two day event packed with education and action, is coming to the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto May 13-14! This exciting event will provide an informative journey for those passionate about cannabis, or curious, as they explore the opportunities cannabis holds as an alternative medicine. Attendees will experience a guided, behind the scenes tour into the emerging medicinal industry through a variety of intriguing panel topics, impactful keynote speakers, and interactive networking opportunities on a robust exhibition floor.

The Evergreen Brick Works is one of the coolest venues in Canada – a community environmental centre that inspires and equips visitors to live, work and play more sustainably founded by Canadian charity and international thought leader, Evergreen. The Cannabis Life Conference will help generate revenues to deliver onsite programming that support Evergreen’s mission of inspiring action to green cities.

Cannabis Life Conference Toronto will host talks by retired NFL Running Back and Heisman Trophy Winner Ricky Williams, Medutainer & Award-Winning Syndicated Columnist Dr. David Hepburn, Medical Doctor & Author Charles Whitfield, Celebrity Cannabis Chef The Wellness Soldier, Canada’s most prominent cannabis activist Jodie Emery, and more! Even Randy and Mr. Lahey, from the hit television show Trailer Park Boys, will be in attendance. View the full Toronto speaker list here.

Panel topics will include:

Am I Illegal?

THC & CBD

Let’s Talk Sex

Exercise & Recovery

Applications in Cancer Treatment

Lifestyle and Creativity

The Cash Crop?

Edibles

In addition to industry leading panelists and ground-breaking speakers, the conference will host an interactive exhibition floor with upwards of 50 exhibitors giving a well rounded look at the industry, from small craft businesses to national licensed producers. Health, investment and wellness will be a theme.

Attendees can pre-register online at CannabisLifeConference.com for $15 or pay $20 at the door. Stay tuned for further details on the Cannabis Life Conference Vancouver, coming to the Westin Bayshore on July 7-8, 2017.

Limited sponsorship, speaking and exhibitor opportunities are available. For more information on the Cannabis Life Conference, please visit: CannabisLifeConference.com or contact [email protected] or 604-687-4151.