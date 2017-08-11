Cannabis Science 2017 Black Tie Gala Event Draws Near as Cannabis Science Completes Major Milestones and Operational Goals

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 11, 2017) – Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that the Company has met most of our key strategic goals for 2017, and plans are well underway for the 2017 Cannabis Science Black Tie Gala. The Gala, scheduled for the 4th quarter of this year, will be an opportunity for Cannabis Science to demonstrate the Company’s appreciation for its shareholders, and to present shareholders and stakeholders an overview of Cannabis Science’s many upcoming and exciting initiatives. The venue for the Gala will be in the Beverly Hills/Hollywood area of Los Angeles, CA, and will be announced shortly.

The Cannabis Science Gala will be open to the Company’s shareholders and stakeholders, and will include strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. “The Cannabis Science Gala is — most importantly — an event to accumulate support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. To show our gratitude to our shareholders, I will present the loyalty stock gifts at the Gala. The gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by our research,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder.

The program for the Cannabis Science Gala will include patient and physician testimonials, celebrity interests and accomplishments in the cannabinoid industry, new partnership announcements by Cannabis Science, and plenty of food and live entertainment. The Company’s shareholders and stakeholders will be able to learn firsthand about the work being done by Cannabis Science, and to help raise funds for awareness for cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical research.

Cannabis Science is working with several high-profile event planners in the Los Angeles area to ensure high attendance from celebrities, models, and local business professionals. The excitement for the Gala is growing, and the Company has already received interest from a number of potential sponsors.

An update on a number of the Company’s 2017 goals includes the following:

(1) Planning for the 2017 Cannabis Science Gala is well underway and the Gala is scheduled to be held in the 4th quarter. Mr. Dabney will present his loyalty stock gifts to shareholders at the Gala.

(2) Cannabis Science’s initiatives in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval are moving forward, and the Company’s collaboration with several leading universities and institutes is contributing significantly to this process.

(3) The Company’s state-by-state initiatives are underway in California, where Cannabis Science has released several test products with outstanding usage reports. The Company is tracking observational studies and preparing to automate these studies as part of a national rollout.

(4) Cannabis Science’s Native American land development deals are progressing significantly, with the initial round of planting underway and additional acreage to be seeded soon. The Company will announce significant developments with its NA cultivation centers shortly.

(5) The Company’s educational initiatives have proven to be critical to many of its large-scale, economic land programs. These activities couple formal education programs with real-world, commercial activities through University research & development programs. The Company is very excited to update its shareholders on its progress, its new partnerships, and initiatives.

(6) Cannabis Science’s Africa initiative is well underway. The Company has been invited to participate in the Constituency for Africa’s Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series in Washington, DC in September, and is planning to participate in the African Organization for Research & Training in Cancer (AORTIC) Conference in Rwanda in November. For both events, Cannabis Science will present its drug-development progress and expansion plans in Africa.

(7) The Company is developing a technology platform that will help link researchers and patients. This exciting initiative is expected to be launched in the 4th quarter and will be announced shortly.

(8) The Company has identified a number of new facilities for the manufacturing and distribution of its products, and is currently engaged in negotiations to acquire these facilities. This will enable Cannabis Science to increase its production capacity to meet current and expected demand for the Company’s products.

(9) Cannabis Science’s latest filings have been released and can be viewed at otcmarkets.com.

