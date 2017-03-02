Cannabis Science Senior Executives to Co-Chair Special Session and Deliver a Keynote Speech at the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce that its President, CEO and Co-Founder, Raymond C. Dabney, will be a keynote speaker and panelist at the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School on April 28-30, 2017. Additionally, Cannabis Science’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Allen Herman, will Co-Chair a special session at the GHC Summit. Both Dabney and Herman previously presented at Harvard Medical School in November 2016.

Dabney will be the keynote speaker and a panelist for a special session on “Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies.” Dabney will discuss how cannabinoids can be used to treat cancer and other diseases, manage the side effects of cancer treatment like radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and potential applications of medical cannabis in global health to close the global pain divide; Cannabis Science’s vision for the global health and development impact of cannabinoid-based medicines; and the need for greater public education on the importance of medical cannabis research.

Additionally, Dabney will present summit participants with an overview of the company’s current drug development program, as well as with an update on Cannabis Science’s Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). In addition to co-chairing the session, Herman will participate in the discussion on the epidemiology of cancer and the utilization of opioids in Africa as opioid utilization rates reflect the pain divide. This conference affords Cannabis Science an opportunity to discuss cutting-edge cannabinoid research with some of the greatest minds in modern medicine globally, as well as to network and explore potential partnerships. In addition, through participation in this Summit, Cannabis Science will give updates on progress in the implementation of Cannabis Science’s research agreement with Dana-Farber and a potential consortium agreement involving other institutions.

On January 3, 2017, Cannabis Science entered into a CRA with Dana-Farber, one of the world’s leading cancer centers. Under the terms of the CRA, Cannabis Science and Dana-Farber will jointly investigate and develop use of cannabinoids to treat various forms of cancers.

“I am excited about Cannabis Science’s relationship with Dana-Farber. When I first met Wilfred Ngwa, PhD, Director of Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School and Principal Investigator for the CRA, we immediately realized potential synergies on cancer research interests, and the potential to collaborate to develop cannabinoid-based medicines to treat cancer and control cancer symptoms with minimal side-effects,” stated Dabney.

Dabney and Ngwa met during the Constituency for Africa’s (CFA) annual Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series in Washington, DC in September 2016, where they both were on the speaking program. Mr. Dabney is a Member of the Board of Directors of CFA, and the Vice Chairman of CFA’s African Healthcare Infrastructure Committee (AHIC).

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO- 1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

