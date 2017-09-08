Cannabis Wheaton Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) (“Cannabis Wheaton” or “CW“) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Perruzza to the Advisory Board of Cannabis Wheaton.

Mr. Perruzza is the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Rouge Media Group, a leading North American place-based media company connecting brands with millions of consumers on their daily journey out of home. Rouge Media brings brands to life by combining large format & digital media, mobile targeting, data, amplification, and live event activations to audiences in their Campus, Women’s, Men’s and Resto Bar networks. Mr. Perruzza leads all Tobacco & Cannabis brand building activity within Rouge Media’s specialized Legal Audience Branding Solutions (LABS) network.

Prior to joining Rouge Media, Mr. Perruzza spent over 11 years leading multiple B2B & B2C marketing initiatives with Philip Morris International in Canada. Mr. Perruzza has extensive expertise directing customized brand building programs, as well as strategic marketing plans in highly legislated and regulated market environments. Mr. Perruzza has proven ability steering strategy, Tobacco and Cannabis brand preference and information advertising into dynamic consumer/retail/employee solutions and best-in-class market positions.

Mr. Perruzza stated, “I am humbled to join the advisory board at Cannabis Wheaton and excited to provide specialized advice in the marketing and advertising of Cannabis brands in the Canadian market place.”

Ian Rapsey, Chief Creative Officer of Cannabis Wheaton, commented, “We are grateful for the addition of Mr. Perruzza to our Advisory Board and believe his vast experience in both the Tobacco and Cannabis industries will be invaluable in aiding our company, and our streaming partners, in navigating the complex regulatory road ahead. We look forward to working alongside David to shape the future of marketing and advertising in the Canadian cannabis industry.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chuck Rifici”

Chairman & CEO

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton’s mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

Stay Connected

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.cannabiswheaton.com, or follow us on Twitter @CannabisWheaton. Call: 1-604 687 7130 Email: Mario@skanderbegcapital.com http://www.skanderbegcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the ability to generate revenue through the streaming agreements, the ability to consummate transactions which are currently in discussions, requirements to obtain additional financing, timeliness of government approvals for granting of permits and licences, including licences to cultivate cannabis, completion of the facilities, where applicable, actual operating performance of the facilities, regulatory or political change, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Neither ABcann nor CW are under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward -looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.