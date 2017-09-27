Cannabis Wheaton Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus Qualifying the Distribution of Certain Securities Issuable in Connection With Its Previously Issued Special Warrants and Convertible Debentures Units

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 27, 2017) –

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) (“Cannabis Wheaton” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt (the “Receipt“) for its final short form prospectus dated September 27, 2017 (the “Prospectus“) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Receipt was obtained in advance of the Qualification Deadline (as such term is defined in the Prospectus). The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the common shares and the common share purchase warrants of the Company issuable in connection with the previously announced private placement offering that was completed on June 29, 2017 (the “Offering“) of 20,252,203 special warrants (the “Special Warrants“) at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,252,203 and 30,000 convertible debenture units (the “CD Units“) of the Company at a price of $1,000 per CD Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000,000.

All unexercised Special Warrants will be deemed to be automatically exercised on October 2, 2017, being the date that is three business days following the date of the Receipt. Upon such automatic exercise, each holder of a Special Warrant will receive one unit of the Company (each, a “Unit“). Each Unit will separate into one common share (each, a “Common Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Unit Warrant“) immediately upon issue of the Units. Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Common Share at any time prior to 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 29, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated June 29, 2017 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on SEDAR under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton’s mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

