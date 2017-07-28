Cannabis Wheaton Announces TSXV Approval of its $15 Million Purchase of ABcann Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CBW) (“Cannabis Wheaton” or “CW“) is pleased to report that CW has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to purchase $15 million of common shares of ABcann Global Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ABCN) (“ABcann“) at an agreed upon valuation of $2.25 per share (the “Initial Investment“). The Initial Investment forms part of a larger phased investment (collectively, the “Full Investment“) by CW to fund the construction of an additional 50,000 square feet of pure cultivation space (the “Expansion Production Area“) of ABcann’s proposed cannabis cultivation facility to be located in Napanee, Ontario and known as the Kimmett facility.

The Initial Investment is made pursuant to a binding interim agreement (the “Agreement“) entered into between ABcann and CW on May 29, 2017 whereby upon the completion of the Full Investment and construction of the Expansion Production Area, CW will be entitled to 50% of the cultivation yield generated by the Expansion Production Area (the “Cannabis Wheaton Allocation“). All cannabis product produced pursuant to the Cannabis Wheaton Allocation will be sold by ABcann through its ordinary distribution channels (with the net proceeds of such sale being remitted to CW) or wholesale transferred in bulk at the request of CW to another legal purchaser thereof.

Chuck Rifici, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Wheaton, commented “Cannabis Wheaton is excited to finalize its first investment in its portfolio of cannabis cultivations companies. ABcann’s proprietary cultivation methods produce high quality cannabis with industry leading yields and the additional cultivation space at the Kimmett facility being funded by CW is anticipated to provide Cannabis Wheaton with an estimated 8,000,000 grams of cannabis per year.

This is an exciting milestone for the company as it marks the first step towards building Cannabis Wheaton’s proprietary platform which will support a wide range of cannabis cultivation companies, all sharing the common goal of creating and delivering top quality products through industry leading best practices.”

The Agreement remains subject to certain conditions precedent including receipt by ABcann of applicable regulatory approvals.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton’s mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

