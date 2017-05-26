Cannabis Wheaton Bolsters Team, Engages Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) (“Cannabis Wheaton”, “CW”, or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Sarah Bain Vice-President, External Affairs effective today.

Sarah is an expert communications strategist with more than 15 years combined experience in politics, stakeholder relations and public engagement. She has provided advice to cabinet ministers, the Liberal Party of Canada, federal and municipal governments, and leading corporations and associations, such as Loblaw Companies Ltd., National Access Cannabis and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities.

Most recently, Sarah was Vice President, Public and Corporate Affairs at Hill+Knowlton where she provided strategic advice regarding medical cannabis and the emerging regime of legalized cannabis. She was registered to lobby the government regarding policies and regulations relating to the distribution of medical cannabis, and helped her clients understand Health Canada guidelines and the legislative process as Canada moves towards implementation of the Cannabis Act.

Chuck Rifici noted “Over the last few years as the Canadian government has introduced legislation to legalize cannabis, Sarah has advocated and engaged with the government as well as media and stakeholders on behalf of leading Canadian companies and associations. Cannabis Wheaton and its streaming partners will greatly benefit from the breadth and depth of her rolodex of relationships as well as her strategic network, as this country enters a recreational cannabis market.”

Cannabis Wheaton is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Skanderbeg Capital Advisors Inc. to provide Investor Relations and other advisory services to the company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chuck Rifici“

Chairman & CEO

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton’s mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

Stay Connected

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.cannabiswheaton.com, or follow us on Twitter @CannabisWheaton. Call: 1-604 687 7130 Email: [email protected] http://www.skanderbegcapital.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.