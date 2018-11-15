Cannabix Technologies Engages MistyWest – Provides Development Update on Marijuana Breathalyzer

CBJ Newsmakers

The Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer is being developed to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enforce public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased report that it has engaged a leading B.C. based engineering and design firm for the development of a handheld breath collection device for its marijuana breathalyzer unit. MistyWest Engineering of Vancouver has begun work on a portable handheld device that will provide for easy collection of breath samples at the point of care.

MistyWest is a highly regarded engineering and design firm that has worked on several high profile and innovative product development projects in North America –demonstrating the ability to complete projects rapidly. Cannabix will use the new handheld unit for the collection of multiple samples from many users under a variety of conditions, quickly. The new breath collection unit (“BCU”) will provide key physiologic breath sample data under different environmental conditions to determine the effects such parameters on a ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) breath sample. The device will be lightweight and include advanced display capabilities as well as temperature, pressure and relative humidity measurement capabilities. The BCU will be designed to collect numerous samples required for pilot and research testing and be easy to administer by untrained personnel. Furthermore, the BCU will allow scientists to store samples and determine the effects of decay time on the sample which is an important parameter in the evidentiary process. It is estimated that the new handheld unit will be ready by the end of this year. This BCU will interface directly with the innovative FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based instrument for the detection of THC in human breath that Cannabix is developing.

Dr. Raj Attariwala stated, “We are pleased to be working with a local firm MistyWest on the development of this breath collection unit as it will aid in our ability to collect multiple breath samples under various conditions to enhance our capacity for sample collection, storage and handling. The engineers at MistyWest have a lot of experience with human factor design and creating these kinds of devices efficiently. This will integrate with our added capacity for gas analysis using our new state of the art equipment at our Florida facility.”

The Company also reports that it has recently expanded its lab space in Gainesville, Florida and acquired an additional Thermo Scientific GC mass spectrometer that is designed to analyze breath samples by using the gold standard for gas analysis by enabling thermal desorption from sorbent tubes. In addition, Cannabix has added additional electrical engineering staff in Vancouver.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC – the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication – using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.