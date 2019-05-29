Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Cannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and Renews Research with Yost Group Cannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and Renews Research with Yost Group CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAurora Cannabis Exercises License Option with EnWave for South AmericaSolstice Mobilizing for 2019 Exploration Program and Adds Meliadine Exploration Experience to TeamCannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and Renews Research with Yost Group