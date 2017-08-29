Canon Introduces 85mm f/1.4L and TS-E Macro Lenses, Macro Twin Lite, and EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – August 29, 2017) – B&H Photo would like to share Canon’s announcement of the EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens, a new portrait-length L-series prime featuring IS; three new L-series TS-E tilt-shift macro lenses, a 50mm f/2.8, 90mm f/2.8, and a 135mm f/4; the MT-26EX-ET Macro Twin Lite, a flash designed for close-up shooting and updated with wireless radio triggering; and a new entry-level mirrorless camera, the EOS M100.

Canon TS-E 135mm f/4L Macro Tilt-Shift Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1354806-REG/canon_ts_e_135mm_f_4l_tilt_shift.html

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Maximum Aperture: f/4

Two Ultra-Low Dispersion Elements

Optimized Lens Coatings

Maximum Tilt: +/- 10°

Maximum Shift: +/- 12mm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.6′

A highly desirable lens for portrait photography, the short telephoto EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM features a notably fast f/1.4 maximum aperture for shallow-depth-of-field shooting along with optical image stabilization to suit working handheld in low-light conditions. This new prime also features an updated optical design, which contains one aspherical element, and individual elements feature an Air Sphere coating to suppress lens flare and ghosting. Additionally, a ring-type Ultrasonic Motor provides fast, quiet autofocus performance, as well as full-time manual focus override.

Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1354803-REG/canon_ef_85mm_f_1_4l_is.html

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

One GMo Aspherical Element

Air Sphere Coating

Ring-Type Ultrasonic Motor AF System

Optical Image Stabilization

Dust- and Water-Resistant Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Conversely to the 85mm f/1.4, Canon is also releasing a trio of specialized tilt-shift optics that brings the full line of perspective control lenses to the L-series. Replacing the former 45mm f/2.8 is a new TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro, which offers +/- 8.5° of tilt and +/- 12mm of shift in addition to a 10.6″ minimum focusing distance for working with close-up subjects. Two UD elements are also used to limit chromatic aberration and color fringing for high clarity and color accuracy. Slightly longer, the updated TS-E 90mm f/2.8L Macro has a greater +/- 10° of tilt and the same +/- 12mm of shift for adjusting focus and composition, and this lens also uses one UD element to eliminate color fringing. As with the 50mm f/2.8, this lens has a 0.5x maximum magnification to benefit its use in macro applications. Finally, a new focal length for the tilt-shift genre, the TS-E 135mm f/4L Macro is a telephoto lens offering +/- 10° of tilt and +/- 12mm of shift, making it desirable for product and tabletop shooting. This lens, again, features a pair of UD elements to produce imagery with a high degree of clarity and color accuracy.

Canon TS-E 90mm f/2.8L Macro Tilt-Shift Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1354805-REG/canon_ts_e_90mm_f_2_8l_tilt_shift.html

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

One Ultra-Low Dispersion Element

Optimized Lens Coatings

Maximum Tilt: +/- 10°

Maximum Shift: +/- 12mm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.3′

Maximum Magnification: 0.5x

Canon TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro Tilt-Shift Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1354804-REG/canon_ts_e_50mm_f_2_8l_tilt_shift.html

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Two Ultra-Low Dispersion Elements

Optimized Lens Coatings

Maximum Tilt: +/- 8.5°

Maximum Shift: +/- 12mm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 10.6″

Maximum Magnification: 0.5x

Complementing the three TS-E Macro lenses, as well as all other EF macro lenses, is the new MT-26EX-RT Macro Twin Lite. Updated with the 2.4 GHz wireless triggering system found in the 600EX/ II-RT and 430EX III-RT Speedlites, this close-up dedicated flash system uses two detachable, rotatable heads for more controlled lighting of nearby subjects. With both heads in use at full power, a guide number of 85.3′ at ISO 100 is possible, and extensive manual control lets you dial-down the power to just 1/512 output. Additionally, the MT-26EX-RT supports high-speed sync, both flash heads include removable diffusers, and a dot matrix LCD screen is featured for easy settings adjustment.

Canon MT-26EX-RT Macro Twin Lite

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1358149-REG/canon_2398c002_mt_26ex_rt_macro_twin_lite.html

2.4 GHz Wireless Radio Transmission

Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II

Guide Number: 85.3′ at ISO 100

Detachable Heads with 60° Rotation

Manual Power Control to 1/512

Recycle Time: 5 Seconds at Full Power

High-Speed Sync Support

Rear Dot Matrix LCD Panel

Included Removable Diffusers

Rounding out Canon’s announcement is the new EOS M100 camera, a new entry-level model for its growing mirrorless system. This sleek camera pairs the compact size and handling design of the M10 and updates it with many of the technologies of the EOS M6, including the 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor. Combined, the sensor and processor afford improved sensitivity to ISO 25600, as well as faster shooting up to 6.1 fps with AF lock or 4 fps with AF for working with moving subjects. Full HD 1080p video recording is also supported at 60 fps, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF benefits video recording and stills shooting with faster, smoother autofocus performance. The M100 also incorporates a 3.0″ 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD, for intuitive settings and playback control, and has a tilting design to suit working from high and low angles. Built-in Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth connectivity is also available for sharing your images wirelessly with a mobile device or for remotely shooting from your smartphone or tablet.

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1358090-REG/canon_2210c011_eos_m100_mirrorless_digital.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3.0″ 1.04m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Up to 6.1 fps Shooting and ISO 25600

Creative Assist and Self Portrait Mode

EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

The M100 is available in either black or white, and in a kit with the EF 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens or in a kit with both the 15-45mm and the EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses.

