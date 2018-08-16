Canopy Growth Eyes U.S. Expansion

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Hinton would seriously consider looking at expansion plans into the United States if the drug eventually becomes legal there as it will soon be here in Canada.

Word of the possible U.S. expansion plan comes as the company announced a $5 billion cash infusion from Constellation Brands — owner of various brands including Corona Beer.

Linton has lined up an option to acquire a massive greenhouse in California as part of a broader strategy to enter the U.S. market quickly, even though the drug is currently illegal at the federal level.

@CanBizJournal