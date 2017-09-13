Canso Corrects Previous Press Release

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (the “Acquiror”) announces that it corrects a previous news release filed on September 8, 2017.

As of September 8, 2017, the number of additional Class A Units of Canso Select Opportunities Fund (the “Issuer”) acquired by Canso Partners II Fund (the “Fund”) since July 18, 2017, was 57,600, such that, as of September 8, 2017, the holdings of the Acquiror on behalf of the Fund and certain discretionary accounts over which it has direction and control (the “Accounts”) represented approximately 12.01% of the Class A Units of the Issuer, assuming the conversion of all Class F Units held by the Fund and the Accounts.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, and a corrected report is being filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Corporation is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be obtained upon request from Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., 100 York Blvd., Suite 550, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Attention: Timothy Hicks (Phone: (905) 881-8853).

