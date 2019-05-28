Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Sale of Certain Assets to Skunkworks Investment Corporation Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Sale of Certain Assets to Skunkworks Investment Corporation CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTeamsters Support the Development and Use of Local Oil and GasCanso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Sale of Certain Assets to Skunkworks Investment CorporationCanso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Sale of Certain Assets to Skunkworks Investment Corporation