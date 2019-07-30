Capital One Hacked: User Info Compromised

CBJ — Capital One Financial says that the personal information — including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores — of about 100 million individuals in the United States and six million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker.

About one million social insurance numbers of the company’s Canadian credit card customers were also compromised.

Capital said it became aware of the hack on July 19.

The U.S. Justice Department said 33-year-old Paige Thompson, a former Seattle technology company software engineer, was arrested on a criminal complaint charging computer fraud and abuse for hacking into Capital One Financial’s stored data.

About 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, Capital One said. The company also said credit card numbers were not affected.

The breach is expected to cost between $100 million US and $150 million in 2019, mainly due to customer notifications, credit monitoring and legal support, Capital One said.

The hacker allegedly posted on the information sharing site GitHub about the theft of information from the servers storing Capital One data. Investigators allege it was obtained through a “misconfigured web application firewall that enabled access.”

A GitHub user alerted Capital One to the potential data theft, who in turn alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the DOJ’s statement.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

@CanBizJournal