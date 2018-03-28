Capital Power announces dates for release of first quarter 2018 financial results and annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power Corporation (TSX:CPX) will release its first quarter 2018 results before the markets open on April 30, 2018. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in numbers):

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will also be hosting its annual meeting of shareholders at 1:00 pm (MDT) on April 27, 2018 at the EPCOR Tower located at 10423 101 Street (8th floor) in Edmonton, Alberta.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.

For more information, please contact :