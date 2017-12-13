Capital Power’s Whitla Wind project awarded 20-year contract by AESO in first round of Renewable Electricity Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power’s Whitla Wind project was selected by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), in a competition that attracted global participation, as one of three successful proponents in the first round of its Renewable Electricity Program (REP). This was the first of the REP processes that the AESO will undertake to deliver new renewable electricity in support of the Government of Alberta’s 30 per cent renewables target by 2030.

Under its successful bid, Capital Power proposed Whitla Wind, a 201.6 MW wind facility in Southeast Alberta. The Whitla Wind site has capacity for 300 MW that can be developed in two phases, and is located 45 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat in the County of Forty Mile, Alberta.

“Capital Power is the only Alberta-based company chosen amongst global competitors in a highly competitive process,” said Brian Vaasjo, Capital Power President and CEO. “Whitla Wind advances our disciplined growth strategy and is the first wind project to contribute to our target of delivering two-to-four contracted wind development projects by the end of 2018.”

A Renewable Electricity Support Agreement (RESA) was executed in December 2017 with the AESO that establishes the terms and conditions upon which Capital Power will be entitled to receive support payments for 20 years in exchange for providing the AESO with all renewable attributes generated by the Whitla Wind facility. The support payments for the first round of the REP program were structured as a contract-for-differences, under which successful bidders will receive a guaranteed price subject to performance obligations set out in the RESAs.

The project is expected to provide adjusted EBITDA of $27 million and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $17 million in the first full year of operation. Capital Power expects to finance the project through debt and internally generated cash flow and does not expect to raise common equity. In addition to the projected contribution, the project enables the deferral of cash taxes.

The facility’s target commercial operation date is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.

