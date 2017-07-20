Capital Product Partners L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, GREECE–(Marketwired – Jul 20, 2017) – Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international diversified shipping partnership, announced today that before the NASDAQ market opens on Friday, July 28, 2017, the Partnership will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

On the same day, Friday, July 28, 2017, the Partnership will host an interactive conference call at 9:00am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (U.S. Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Product Partners.”

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 4, 2017 by dialing 1 866 247 4222 (U.S. Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 69648481#

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Capital Product Partners website, www.capitalpplp.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Partnership currently owns 36 vessels, including twenty-one modern MR (Medium Range) product tankers, four Suezmax crude oil tankers, ten Neo Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. Its vessels trade predominantly under period charters to Cargill International S.A., CMA-CGM S.A., Cosco Bulk Carrier Co. Ltd., CSSA S.A. (Total S.A.), Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (“Flopec”), Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., International Seaways, Inc., Pacific International Lines, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), Repsol Trading S.A., and Capital Maritime.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

