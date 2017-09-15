CAPREIT Announces September 2017 Distribution

Friday, September 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its September 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.10667 per Unit (or $1.28 on an annualized basis). The September distribution will be payable on October 16, 2017 to Unitholders of record on September 29, 2017.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

As one of Canada’s largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 50,055 residential units, comprised of 43,603 residential suites and 31 manufactured home communities comprising 6,452 land lease sites, located in and near major urban centres across Canada and The Netherlands.  Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 79%.  For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT: For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771
