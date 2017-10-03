Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (the “Company“) (NEX:CAK.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerald Goldberg, as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Goldberg is a partner in a prominent Canadian accounting firm and is head of the firm’s Public Company group, which specializes in servicing both domestic and foreign companies listed on the U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges. In addition to the above, Gerry has experience in advising owner managed businesses and other clients as well as assisting them in securing both traditional and innovative forms of financing. Gerry also currently sits on the Board of Directors of a number of public companies. For some of these companies, Gerry also serves as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Yvan Routhier, CEO of Capricorn, commented: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Goldberg as our CFO and I would also like to take a moment to thank Mr. Hokkanen on behalf of the Company’s executive team for his services and wish him the best.”

As CFO, Mr. Goldberg replaces Gary Hokkanen as the Company’s CFO, who resigned to pursue other endeavors. The Company thanks Mr. Hokkanen for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Capricorn

The Company is a NEX listed company and classified as a Capital Pool Corporation as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4. The Company’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction within the meaning of TSXV policies.

For more information please contact:

Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc.

Yvan Routhier

CEO, President and Director

(514) 249-0714

routhieryvan@hotmail.com

