Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Reserves and Fourth Quarter and 2016 Year-End Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 13, 2017) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) (TSX:CJ) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 as well as its 2016 year end reserves.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS ($ 000’s except shares, per share and operating amounts) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Financial Petroleum and natural gas revenue 58,721 43,300 36 195,942 178,100 10 Cash flow from operating activities 9,728 9,121 7 60,962 86,735 (30 ) Adjusted funds flow(1) 16,247 17,955 (10 ) 59,104 94,646 (38 ) basic and diluted per share $ 0.22 $ 0.29 (23 ) $ 0.84 $ 1.61 (48 ) Dividends declared 7,747 13,664 (43 ) 29,584 49,911 (41 ) per share $ 0.105 $ 0.21 (50 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.84 (50 ) Net bank debt (1) 70,300 96,185 (27 ) 70,300 96,185 (27 ) Exploration and development capital 14,510 11,055 31 41,361 36,571 13 Acquisitions, net 33,229 130,822 (75 ) 34,235 162,364 (79 ) Total capital expenditures 47,927 142,066 (66 ) 76,258 199,703 (62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted (000s) 73,728 62,957 17 70,097 58,852 19 Operating Average daily production Crude oil and NGL (bbl/d) 12,586 12,176 3 12,771 10,792 18 Natural gas (mcf/d) 12,178 9,696 26 11,042 6,273 76 Total (boe/d) 14,616 13,792 6 14,611 11,838 23 Netback(1) Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 43.67 $ 34.13 28 $ 36.64 $ 41.22 (11 ) Royalties 5.57 4.20 33 4.61 5.19 (11 ) Operating expenses 23.24 23.66 (2 ) 21.23 22.43 (5 ) Netback $ 14.86 $ 6.27 137 $ 10.80 $ 13.60 (21 ) Realized hedging gain $ 0.09 $ 11.02 (99 ) $ 3.08 $ 11.59 (73 ) Netback after risk management $ 14.95 $ 17.29 (14 ) $ 13.88 $ 25.19 (45 ) (1) See non-GAAP measures

2016 Financial and Operating Highlights

Average production for the year ended December 31, 2016 increased 23% to 14,611 boe/d from 11,838 boe/d in 2015, with a 2016 exit rate of approximately 15,000 boe/d.

Cardinal’s average annual production per debt adjusted share increased by 6% to 189 boe/d per million debt adjusted shares in 2016 from 178 boe/d per million debt adjusted shares in 2015.

Operating costs per boe for the year decreased by 5% to $21.23/boe in 2016 from $22.43/boe in 2015.

General and administrative expenses per boe for the year ended December 31, 2016 decreased by 21% to $1.98/boe from $2.51/boe in 2015.

Bank debt at December 31, 2016 decreased to $61.3 million, from $91.8 million at December 31, 2015.

Cardinal achieved exit fourth quarter 2016 record production of just over 15,000 boe/d. Q4 production was 23% higher in 2016 versus 2015 despite lost production time due to TCPL shutdowns and delays in new drill additions due to scheduled fracs being delayed by frac providers.

Cardinal’s fourth quarter capital program included 3 wells which were drilled in Q4 2016 but are not expected to contribute to production and adjusted funds flow until Q1 and Q2 2017. Adjusted for these wells, Cardinal’s total payout ratio was less than 100%.

2016 was a transitional year for Cardinal as we recovered from low commodity prices. We are set to benefit from the rebound in commodity prices with increased spending for 2017. Cardinal will drill a record number of wells this year targeting multiple plays across our asset base. We have aggressively started 2017 with the drilling of 3 (1.9 net) successful full length horizontal wells at Mitsue and 5 horizontal wells at Bantry. This has been Cardinal’s most active Q1 drilling program since the Company’s inception and we look forward to reporting drill results in the future.

Acquisitions are a core part of Cardinal’s business strategy and although 2016 was a quiet year on the M&A front, we closed an acquisition in Wainwright in late Q4 for $32 million. The acquisition added low decline medium oil production to our production base. We expect to achieve operational synergies on the acquisition throughout 2017 as we are able to shut in an oil battery offsetting the acquired lands and process our oil at the newly acquired facility.

Cardinal’s balance sheet remains strong and allows us to execute an active capital program and selectively acquire assets. After accounting for the Wainwright acquisition, Cardinal ended 2016 with $70 million in net bank debt less our convertible debentures outstanding, approximately $26 million lower than at year end 2105. Our bank credit facility is set at $150 million.

Cardinal pays a monthly dividend which is an important component of our business strategy and how we deliver value to our shareholders. We believe that we have created a sustainable business model that is able to fund its dividend through payment in cash. By suspending our dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and our Stock Dividend Program (“SDP”) we will be able to further maximize shareholder value by eliminating the dilution that the DRIP and SDP had on our per share performance. Eliminations of both programs will apply to our May 15, 2017 dividend payment to shareholder of record on April 28, 2017. Shareholders that were in the program will now automatically receive their dividend payment in cash.

Cardinal’s 2016 year end reserves evaluation confirms the low risk characteristics of our assets. Despite a quiet year operationally, (only 9 wells were drilled in Bantry) we managed to replace our production by 250% on a proved plus probable (“2P”) basis. Our total proved (“1P”) and 2P reserves increased on a per share basis again in 2016. Proved plus probable producing reserves make up 86% of our reserves.

Despite a 14% decrease in forecast reserve prices from 2015 to 2016, the value of Cardinal’s 2P reserves increased slightly on NPV10, before tax basis to $860 million.

Cardinal increased its undeveloped reserves this year by adding an additional ten 2P undeveloped locations to its reserves booking. Future Development Capital (“FDC”) increased to $64.9 million in 2016 which is designed to be approximately 1 year spending capabilities (adjusted funds flow less dividends).

Cardinal added 10.6 Mmboe of reserves in 2016 through drilling and positive technical reserve additions.

Cardinal’s net asset value as at December 31, 2016 is summarized below:

NAV $/share PDP $9.60 PNP+PUD $0.50 Probable $2.29 TPP Reserves $12.38 ARO -$0.79 Land $0.08 Debt -$0.95 TOTAL NAV/Share (basic) $10.73

2016 Reserve Highlights

Total 2P reserves increased by 13% to 67 Mmboe in 2016. On a debt adjusted per share basis, 2P reserves increased by 7% (basic) and 6% (fully diluted excluding debentures) from 2015.

Increased total 1P reserves by 12% to 49 Mmboe in 2016. 1P reserves on a debt adjusted per share basis increased 6% (basic) and 5% (fully diluted excluding debentures) from 2015. Proved reserves make up 73% of Cardinal’s 2P reserves.

Cardinal achieved a recycle ratio of 1.9 including realized gains on commodity contracts on a proved plus probable basis.

Cardinal’s proved producing reserve life index (“RLI”) increased by 4% to 8.5 years, its proved reserve life index increased by 7% to 9.3 years and its 2P reserve life index increased 8% to 12.7 years based on fourth quarter average production of 14,616 boe/d.

In 2016, Cardinal’s 2P reserve additions replaced 250 percent of its annual production, primarily with proved producing reserves.

Net present value (“NPV”) before tax discounted at 10% (“NPV10″) of 2P reserves was $860 million. Cardinal currently has approximately $1.1 billion of tax pools.

2016 finding and development costs including the change in FDC were $5.59 on a 1P basis and $5.80 on 2P basis. Three year average finding and development costs including the change in FDC were $9.38 on a 1P basis and $10.09 on a 2P basis.

Finding, development and acquisition costs including the change in FDC in 2016 were $7.71 per boe on a 1P basis and $7.26 on a 2P basis. Three year average finding, development and acquisition costs including the change in FDC were $15.87 on a 1P basis and $13.22 on a 2P basis.

To view the 3 Year FDA Comparison, please click this link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/8695c.jpg

Summary of Reserves

Cardinal’s year end 2016 reserves were evaluated by independent reserves evaluators Sproule Associates Ltd. (“Sproule”) and GLJ Petroleum Consultants (“GLJ”). These evaluations of all of the Company’s oil and gas properties were done in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101″). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in Cardinal’s Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR on or before March 30, 2017.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves(3)

Yearend 2016(1)(5) Yearend 2015(2)(6) At December 31 Equivalents (mboe) Equivalents (mboe) Proved producing 45,416 41,469 Proved non-producing 2,220 1,164 Proved undeveloped 1,816 1,357 Total proved 49,452 43,990 Probable additional 18,024 15,535 Total proved and probable 67,476 59,525 Proved producing RLI, (yrs)(5)(6) 8.5 8.2 Proved RLI, (yrs) (5)(6) 9.3 8.7 Proved and probable RLI, (yrs) (5)(6) 12.7 11.8 Proved plus probable producing RLI, (yrs) (5)(6) 10.9 10.8 Proved and Probable producing reserves % of Total 86% 92% NPV10 Before

Income Tax 10%(1) NPV10 Before

Income Tax 10%(2) At December 31 (M$) (M$) Proved producing 653,138 668,665 Proved non-producing 22,029 12,404 Proved undeveloped 15,108 11,098 Total Proved 690,275 692,167 Probable additional 169,493 165,138 Total Proved and Probable 859,768 857,305

(1) Based on Sproule’s December 31, 2016 price forecast. (2) Based on Sproule’s December 31, 2015 price forecast. (3) Gross reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before deduction of royalties and without including royalty interest reserves. (4) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (5) RLI based on 14,600 boed as at December 31, 2016. (6) RLI based on 13,800 boed as at December 31, 2015.

Reserves Reconciliation

Gross Reserves PDP Proved Proved and

Probable December 31, 2015 41,469 43,990 59,525 Extensions & Improved Recovery 1,464 1,983 3,334 Technical Revisions(3) 5,793 6,738 7,306 Acquisitions (1) 2,030 2,081 2,650 Production (5,340 ) (5,340 ) (5,340 ) December 31, 2016 45,416 49,452 67,476 2016 Reserve Additions(2) 9,288 10,802 13,291 Production Replacement x 1.7 2.0 2.5

(1) In accordance with the requirements of NI 51-101, the reserve estimates for acquisitions are the reserves as of December 31, 2016 plus production from date of acquisition date. (2) 86% of the 1P reserve additions are proved producing reserves. (3) Includes any revisions for economic factors.

LMR Update

Cardinal’s Liability Management Rating (“LMR”) continues to be reduced on a monthly basis. We expect that our LMR will exceed 2 in the second quarter of 2017 and that we will be able to maintain a continually improving ratio above 2 on a go forward basis.

Outlook

Cardinal intends to continue to maintain a prudent approach to capital management while focusing on balance sheet strength and maintaining a significant and sustainable dividend all within adjusted funds flow. Cardinal remains constructive on a crude oil price recovery through-out 2017 and has started executing a budget that focuses on development of all three of our core areas and expects an average annual production increase between 15% and 18% over 2016. We expect this approach to deliver strong returns to shareholders in 2017 and beyond.

The low decline nature of our base production requires a limited number of wells each year to replace production. Our 2017 capital program is broader than in previous years and has drilling in all three of our core areas. The major components of the 2017 capital budget are $16 million for facilities and pipelines, $32.7 million for the drilling of 18 wells as well as to spend $4 million on environmental and reclamation initiatives. We will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities through the year with the goal of increasing our light oil weighting and drilling inventory.

Cardinal maintains a conservative borrowing policy. At year end we had approximately $70 million drawn on our $150 million credit facility. Our borrowing base is currently set by our lenders at $250 million and Cardinal chooses to maintain a smaller credit facility.

Annual Filings

Cardinal also announces the filing of its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). In addition, Cardinal expects to file its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 on SEDAR on or prior to March 30, 2017. Electronic copies may be obtained on Cardinal’s website at www.cardinalenergy.ca and on Cardinal’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

March Dividend

Cardinal confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on April 18, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2017. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in the form either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

