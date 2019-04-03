Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Cardinal’s Namdini Ore Reserve Now 5.1 Moz Cardinal’s Namdini Ore Reserve Now 5.1 Moz CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFLYHT Provides First Quarter 2019 Update and Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Conference CallEvrim announces an expanded inferred resource of 659,000 gold-equivalent ounces and indicated resources of 119,000 gold-equivalent ounces at the Ermitaño Project In Sonora, MexicoNouveau Monde Graphite Announces a Private Placement of $10.3 Million by the Pallinghurst Group, a Leading Global Mining Investor