Care Motion Launches New Virtual Shopping Assistant that Recommends the Most Affordable and Reliable Home Medical Equipment to Seniors

CLEVELAND, OH–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – Care Motion, a growing online retailer for home medical equipment, today announces the launch of its advanced virtual shopping assistant designed to eliminate the pain points associated with purchasing home medical equipment.

Using personal data points and a unique algorithm, the new virtual shopping assistant is designed to aid in the decision-making process. Customers are asked to enter basic health and fitness information, which allows the tool to recommend the best products to suit their needs and help seniors regain their independence at home in a quick, cost-effective way.

“All of us at Care Motion are advocates for helping seniors enjoy a higher quality of life while living at home, independently,” said Aaron Cavano, President of Care Motion. “We developed the shopping assistant to ensure customers find the right products at the lowest prices, and we believe this technology will revolutionize how home medical equipment is purchased.”

Care Motion is the brain child of seasoned home medical and technology professionals that believe in prioritizing cash-paying customers over third party insurance companies, and support the entire shopping experience from “click to door.” Same day shipping, a 30-day money back guarantee, at-home repairs and installations are just a few ways Care Motion is disrupting the home medical equipment industry.

The company has successfully helped seniors get the home medical equipment that they need at a reduced cost to meet the needs of every senior looking for reliable products. “High quality, affordable home medical equipment is essential for helping patients stay independent in their homes — Care Motion is the go-to place for purchasing home medical equipment,” says Dr. Steven Landers, CEO of VNA Health Group.

Care Motion provides customers with a one-stop shopping experience that eliminates the need to visit multiple sites or stores because of its extensive online database, which includes the following brands: Acorn, Afikim, Drive, E-Z Carrier, EWheels, EZ-Access, GCE, Harmar, Hippocampe, Inogen, Interstate Battery, Invacare, Pride, Solax, and Stander. For more information on Care Motion and the products, visit www.caremotion.com.

About Care Motion:

Care Motion is an online retailer, accredited by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA), focused on providing the easiest and most cost-effective way to purchase home medical equipment online. Led by a team of seasoned medical technology professionals, Care Motion provides unparalleled service to seniors and caregivers searching for innovative home medical products including mobility scooters, portable oxygen, wheelchairs, stair lifts, bathing and much more. Care Motion’s virtual shopping assistant utilizes personal data points from each individual shopper to make tailored recommendations based on needs. For more information, visit www.caremotion.com.