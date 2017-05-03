Carmanah Reports First Quarter 2017 Fiscal Results

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) - Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) (“the Company” or “Carmanah”) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2017. Currency amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

All figures below, unless otherwise stated, are for Carmanah’s continuing operations and exclude the operating results from the Company’s Power business segment. The planned disposal was announced in a press release dated October 11, 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, the Company generated revenues of USD $11.1 million down approximately 6% from Q1 2016 which had revenues of USD $11.9 million. The decline in revenues was attributable to overall minor revenue reductions in our Signals segment which was partially offset by a minor increase in our Illumination segment revenues. Both the declines and increases were the result of project timing differences in the current and comparable quarter.

Net income in the first quarter of 2017 was USD $0.6 million down from net income of USD $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Carmanah management relies on Adjusted EBITDA1(a non-IFRS measure) to gauge financial performance. In the first quarter of 2017, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of USD $1.6 million, down 16% from USD $1.9 million in the same period in 2016. The variance is largely a result of lower revenues. A table reconciling net income and Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

“Our businesses got off to a good start in the first quarter of 2017 with solid revenues and expected levels of profitability”, said John Simmons, Chief Executive Officer. “Also in the quarter, we completed the purchase of the EKTA branded assets and business in Estonia bringing our Sabik Marine subsidiary additional products & technology as well as closer relationships with important customers in the Baltic region.”

1NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This news release presents information about EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures, to provide supplementary information about 2017 operating performance. Carmanah defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization, and non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA removes unusual or non-operating items from EBITDA, such merger and acquisition costs, restructuring charges, asset write offs, and foreign exchange gains and losses. Carmanah uses these non-IFRS measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate its performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures. A limitation of utilizing these non-IFRS measures is that the IFRS accounting effects of the non-recurring items do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of Carmanah’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing Carmanah’s financial results. Therefore, management believes that Carmanah’s IFRS measures of net loss and the same respective non-IFRS measure should be considered together. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Readers should refer to the “Definitions and Reconciliations” section of the Company’s most recently filed MD&A for three-month period ended March 31st, 2017 for a more detailed discussion of these measures and their calculation.

Highlights for the quarter are provided below: Three months ended March 31, (US$ thousands) 2017 2016 Revenue 11,127 11,860 Gross margin % 44.9 % 44.4 % Total operating expenditures (4,069 ) (4,099 ) Net income 609 781 Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,645 1,870

Financial Condition at March 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016

Cash and cash equivalents of USD $21.1 million, down USD $0.8 million from USD $21.9 million

Working capital of USD $21.8 million, up USD $0.2 million from USD $21.6 million

Complete set of Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

A complete set of the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis are available on Carmanah’s corporate website. To view these documents, visit: www.carmanah.com/Company/Investors/Financial_Reports.aspx. Both documents are also filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety and should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and the audited consolidated financials for the year ended December 31, 2016, including the notes thereto.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA reconciliations Three months ended March 31, (US$ in thousands) 2017 2016 Net income 609 781 Add/(deduct): Interest 47 112 Income taxes 271 229 Amortization 387 377 Non-cash stock based compensation 177 269 EBITDA 1 1,491 1,768 Merger and acquisition costs 53 135 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (1 ) (38 ) Extraordinary legal costs 11 5 Other non-operating costs 91 - Adjusted EBITDA1 1,645 1,870

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost – effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination and Power. The Signals segment includes serves the Airfield Lighting, Aviation Obstruction, Offshore Wind, Marine and Traffic markets. The Illumination segment provides solar powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers. The Power segment serves both On-Grid and Off-Grid verticals.

