Carmanah Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 9, 2017) - Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) (“the Company” or “Carmanah”) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2017. Currency amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

All figures below, unless otherwise stated, are for Carmanah’s continuing operations and exclude the operating results from the Company’s Power business segment. The planned disposal was announced in a press release dated October 11, 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, the Company generated revenues of USD $12.1 million down approximately 12% from Q2 2016 which had revenues of USD $13.9 million. The decline in revenues was attributable to overall minor revenue reductions in most the Signals segment except for the Offshore Wind and Traffic verticals which increased year-over-year. Our Illumination segment revenues also had a decrease over the same period in 2016. The Signals segment declines and increases were mostly the result of project timing differences in the current and comparable quarter. Illumination segment revenue reductions resulted from a transition to the Company’s new EverGen product offering.

Net income in the second quarter of 2017 was USD $0.5 million down from net income of USD $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Carmanah management relies on Adjusted EBITDA(1) (a non-IFRS measure) to gauge financial performance. In the second quarter of 2017, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of USD $1.8 million, down 18% from USD $2.2 million in the same period in 2016. The variance is largely a result of lower revenues. A table reconciling net income and Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

“Several initiatives for Carmanah came to fruition in the second quarter. After more than a year of product development, we completed the first shipments of our new EverGen outdoor lighting products,” said John Simmons, CEO. “And just after quarter end, we made significant progress in our overall business strategy with the sale of our Off-Grid Power business (Go Power!) and the acquisition of Vega Industries in New Zealand.”

Highlights for the quarter are provided below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (US$ thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 12,201 13,852 23,328 25,712 Gross margin % 42.7% 41.1% 43.8% 42.6% Core operating expenditures1 (4,249) (4,295) (8,318) (8,394) Net income 509 934 1,118 1,715 Adjusted EBITDA1 1,777 2,167 3,422 4,037

Financial Condition at June 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016

Cash and cash equivalents of USD $23.0 million, up USD $1.1 million from USD $21.9 million

Working capital of USD $26.4 million, up USD $4.8 million from USD $21.6 million

Complete set of Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA[1]

EBITDA reconciliations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (US$ in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income 509 934 1,118 1,715 Add/(deduct): Interest 34 63 81 175 Income taxes 129 458 400 687 Amortization 405 427 792 804 Non-cash stock based compensation 162 106 339 375 EBITDA [1] 1,239 1,988 2,730 3,756 Merger and acquisition costs 70 131 123 266 Extraordinary legal costs 6 42 17 47 Other non-recurring expenses 399 - 490 - Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 63 5 62 (33) Adjusted EBITDA 1,777 2,166 3,422 4,036

