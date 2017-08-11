Cartier Iron Provides Update on Chilean Gold Property Opportunity

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE:CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Company”) reports that, further to its announcement dated June 16, 2017, wherein it detailed the signing of a Letter Agreement to earn 55% of the Incienso Property in Chile, it has made the decision to not proceed with the negotiation and execution of a Definitive Agreement, thereby terminating the option at no further cost to the Company.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec. The Company’s iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec.

Please visit Cartier Iron’s website at www.cartieriron.com.

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking statements”.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Thomas G. Larsen Chief Executive Officer (416) 360-8006 Jorge Estepa Vice-President 416) 360-8006