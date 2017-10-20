Cascadia Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Management Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cascadia Consumer Electronics Corp. (“Cascadia” or the “Company”) (CSE:CK) today announced that all resolutions, which include the election of Board of Directors, appointment of auditor for the ensuing year and proposed name change to “Cascadia Blockchain Group Inc.”, were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Oct 19, 2017. Following the AGM, Mr. Ying Zhou tendered his resignation as a director of the Company and Ms. Rachel Wang was appointed as a director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Zhou’s resignation.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of the new management team effective immediately as follows:

Ms. Rachel Wang is appointed as the Company’s President and CEO; replacing Mr. Di (Danny) Deng, who will remain to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Rachel holds a Master of Management in Accounting and Finance from the Odette Business School of Windsor University, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University, Canada. Prior to joining Cascadia, Ms. Wang has extensive experience in the financial industry and was most recently with the Bank of Montreal in their Asia operations. Rachel currently acts as the executive secretary of the Asia Blockchain Foundation.

Mr. Garry Wong, CFA is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary replacing Mr. Ying Zhou and Ms. Yan Zhang respectively. Garry is a seasoned CFO and corporate finance executive with 20 years of solid financial management and cross-border mergers & acquisitions transactional experiences in various sectors including the technology and biotech industries. Prior to joining Cascadia, Garry most recently served as the Vice President Finance of Quark Venture Inc., a global venture capital firm specializing in the health sciences industry. Garry is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), who has also received an International MBA degree from York University, Canada and a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Robin Guo is appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, a newly created executive position to oversee the operation and expansion of the Company on a worldwide basis. Robin is an expert in Blockchain technology with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency sector. Mr. Guo is the founding member of the Asia Digital Asset Finance Association and the Managing Director of the Asia Blockchain Foundation.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Zhou and Ms. Zhang for their past contributions to the Company. We are very pleased with the appointment of our new executive team who will accelerate our plan to transform the Company into a major player in the Blockchain technology sector on a global basis. Pending regulatory approval, we are currently in the process of changing our corporate name and identity to better reflect our new chapter in the Blockchain technology industry,” said Mr. Danny Deng, the Company’s Chairman.

About Cascadia

Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:CK) and headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Cascadia is a blockchain technology platform developer in the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors. With its in-house technology team and through various strategic partnerships, Cascadia is positioning itself as a front-runner in providing proprietary, secured and legally compliant trading platforms around the globe for selected digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

