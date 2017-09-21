Casino Scouts Adds Two New Board Members

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 21, 2017) – Casino Scouts, LLC., a provider of innovative mobile marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry, is proud to announce the addition of David Hanlon and Joe Valandra to its board of directors.

Together, Mr. Hanlon and Mr. Valandra bring over 75 years of experience in the gaming, hospitality and investment banking industries to the Board. The wealth of knowledge they possess encompass every aspect of the gaming industry; from corporate and Native American casino operations to product development to government and regulatory agencies, in the land-based, online and interactive sectors, worldwide.

Hanlon, CEO of Hanlon Investments and Founding Principal of Executive Hospitality Partners, has over 30 years in the casino industry that included the position of CEO at the gaming behemoth IGT. When asked about David’s position on the Board, Stephen Crystal, CEO of Casino Scouts, commented, “David’s reputation for turning creative ideas into business solutions is exactly the attitude we need to support the launch of our first application and to grow the company and its product line.”

Further to his comments about the new Board members, Crystal said of Valandra, “Joe’s has a passion for new technologies, especially those that increase a casino operator’s bottom line and that increase their customer touch points. As well, his drive for the implementation of new technologies is unparalleled. These qualities coupled with his strong ties to Native America will assist Casino Scouts as we launch our first application.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these two industry experts join our Board,” said Chandler Rapson, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Casino Scouts. “Their knowledge, and the diversity of their backgrounds, will be of great benefit to Casino Scouts as we develop our mobile applications.”

Rapson went on to add, “With the appointment of Stephen A. Crystal, Esq., as CEO, Casino Scouts is garnering interest from top level executives, and industry partners that will assist and ensure the successful launch of Casino Scouts and our apps.” A 25-year veteran of the gaming industry, Crystal previously served as president and CEO of multiple casino holding and public gaming technology companies and worked as an investor and advisor on gaming project finance and merger acquisitions totaling more than $1 billion.

Crystal’s experience spans all corners of a complex and booming industry, including casino and Internet gaming technology, government affairs, eSports, entertainment and hospitality.

About Casino Scouts, LLC.

Casino Scouts was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts’ solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace.