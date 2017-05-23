Cayan Announces Partnership with Hospitality POS Pioneer Squirrel Systems

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) – Cayan, a payment technology company, today announced a new strategic partnership with Squirrel Systems, a leading POS provider for the hospitality industry. Squirrel customers can now leverage Cayan’s Genius payment platform to securely — and quickly — process all payment types including EMV®/chip cards, traditional magstripe credit and debit cards, gift and loyalty cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

“Integrating the Genius platform’s capabilities with Squirrel’s POS is going to open up a new level of payments choice and flexibility for their merchants,” said Ken Paull, CRO of Cayan. “The payments industry is complex and shifting — especially in the hospitality industry. Our mission is to arm partners like Squirrel and its resellers with the technology they need to stay nimble and prepared for what comes next.”

The Cayan Genius platform delivers a fully-configurable, cloud-based payment solution that allows merchants and restaurants to manage the customer experience across locations and between channels, all while keeping cardholder data off the point-of-sale system. Additionally, merchants have complete flexibility in processors through Cayan’s EMV acquirer-agnostic gateway.

Genius includes multiple customer engagement options, including: a countertop version which is great for QSR and counter service, the Genius Handheld™, which can be used to enable pay-at-the-table to help turn tables faster and eliminate the need for wait staff to handle credit cards, and the newly previewed Genius Mini™, a new mobile payment device which allows businesses to expand their footprint to food trucks, farmer’s markets, home delivery and more.

Additionally, Squirrel resellers can quickly and easily get their customers set up with Genius and take advantage of its ability to:

Customize tip suggestions

Process one-swipe bar tabs with rapid EMV transactions

Provide on-screen digital signature capture and online, digital storage and retrieval

Accept mobile, credit, debit and gift card payment types

Connect to most of the major gift and loyalty processors including Value Link, SVS, and Givex

Remain secure and scalable, ensuring full encryption and tokenization

Future-proof the payment process, allowing customers to stay on top of industry changes

“Integrating with Cayan not only gives us the ability to provide additional EMV solutions in the U.S. for our customers, it also allows our merchants to create high-value customer experiences like pay-at-the-table,” said Joe Cortese, Vice President of Product Development at Squirrel Systems. “As EMV becomes more entrenched in the hospitality industry, providing guests with the most security and assurance is paramount, and Cayan’s solution is allowing us to do that.”

About Cayan

Cayan® is a technology company focused on transformative innovations in payments. From simple and reliable payment processing, to fully integrated, multichannel customer engagement platforms, Cayan is continuously developing new ways to unlock the power of payments. Cayan’s platforms include their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform — both are secure and scalable platforms that are fully configurable, tailored to a business’s unique needs and easy to implement. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world’s fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

About Squirrel

Squirrel Systems is proud to be celebrating 32 years as a technology provider to the global hospitality industry. In 1984, Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market leading innovations to help shape the industry. With a proven platform, extensive domain expertise, and industry leading service and support, Squirrel helps food and beverage operators enable amazing customer experiences. For more information, visit squirrelsystems.com/emv.