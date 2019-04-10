Wednesday, April 10, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CB2 Insights Completes Acquisition of Cannabis Evaluation Clinics in Arizona and Colorado

CB2 Insights Completes Acquisition of Cannabis Evaluation Clinics in Arizona and Colorado

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
WeedMD Acquires 60 Acres of Neighbouring Land to Expand its Outdoor Cannabis Footprint
Prairie Provident Announces Confirmation of Revolving Facility Borrowing Base and Amendments to Financial Covenants