CBIS/FSO NAC Makes Headway with American States University 250-Acre Industrial Hemp Project with Major Purchase Interests from Ministry of Health, Medical Practitioners, and Other Significant Groups Representing Vast Community Economic Growth

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 5, 2017) – Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, and Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) are pleased to report that the American States University Department of Agriculture industrial hemp research project on the San Joaquin Sovereign Tribal Fee Land is making good progress. There have been several property visits from the Ministry of Health of a certain Country in need of cannabinoids, stating “international supply deficiencies of high-quality industrial hemp for proper research.” The government Ministry of Health entity is one of several groups that have expressed serious interests to purchase the entire crop.

Another example, a private medical practitioner group consisting of several doctors and very large medical services agent group came to see the research project looking to treat and supply a vast range of medical patients requiring a large amount of cannabinoids, and again, the discussion was the opportunity to purchase the crop in full.

“This intense growing demand is the reason we are doing this, we can undoubtedly provide a large amount of cannabinoids for such large medical research projects for critical ailments, however, our research, no matter how large, will only touch the tip of the iceberg of need. This strongly underlines the disparity between the lack of supply and the rising demand for cannabinoids as evidenced in the Nevada shortage this year as well as other indicating factors of serious concern,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President & CEO, Co-Founder, Cannabis Science Inc.

The lack of high-quality industrial hemp represents enormous potential for economic growth for the community and surrounding areas, as well as the University, its Partners, and Cannabis Science. Nevertheless, one of the priorities of the harvest is to ensure that sufficient crop remains to produce cannabinoids for our industrial research for critical ailments, research work into the development of paper, biodegradable fuel, clothing materials, and building materials designed to induce prospective financial prosperity for the local surrounding areas by creating new revenue streams for a diverse industrial hemp-based market.

The American States University Department of Agriculture Program is increasing its employment of locals from the surrounding community to meet the labor-intensive requirements of harvesting the initial industrial hemp acreages at its optimum, with the newest harvesting schedule is set for maximum cannabinoid production. The American States University partners have worked closely with CBIS/FSO NAC and have shared responsibility and oversight of this Native American economic development initiative.

The Company has defined how the Universities will provide an affordable opportunity to acquire a quality education and how this education will form the basis for economic development. As an integral part of each land package deal with CBIS/FSO NAC, the University partners expect to provide vertically-integrated operations to provide jobs throughout the community, full scholarships and additionally-subsidized education packages to members of the Native American community and any other challenged individuals with the desire to improve their job skills based on American States and RCDU University packages introduced to their community.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

