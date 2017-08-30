CBRS Alliance Selects CTIA to Manage Product Certification Program

SUNNYVALE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – Today, the CBRS Alliance — an organization dedicated to maximizing the full potential of LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band — announced that CTIA has been selected to manage its new product certification program for LTE equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

“CTIA shares our strong interest in the 3.5GHz CBRS band and understands the importance of shared spectrum in the development of LTE-based technologies,” said Neville Meijers, VP Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and chairman of the board for the CBRS Alliance. “We look forward to collaborating with CTIA as we continue to pave the way for innovative solutions that will shape the future of wireless.”

“CTIA is pleased to be selected by the CBRS Alliance to run its certification program,” said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “CTIA is proud of its reputation in operating wireless certification programs, and we are excited about enabling LTE solutions for the 3.5 GHz ecosystem.”

After an extensive proposal and evaluation process, the CBRS Alliance awarded the contract to CTIA, a trade association representing the wireless communications industry in the United States, noting its longstanding track record of success in the certification and testing space. The official certification process will ensure successful deployments of CBRS infrastructure.

The process will include the establishment of a one-stop-shopping approach for certification of CBRS ecosystem devices to address FCC certification, WInnForum-specific test certification, and compliance with CBRS Alliance specifications. The program is scheduled to launch by the end of 2017.

In order to maximize CBRS’s full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. Since the six founding technology companies formed the CBRS Alliance in August 2016, the organization has grown to include 70 corporate members, including the four leading mobile operators in the United States.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2017 and into 2018, the CBRS Alliance member companies will collaborate enable the deployment of LTE-based solutions in the U.S. 3.5 GHz frequency band — a critical tool to meet rapidly expanding wireless data demands.

This effective collaboration was evident at a recent CBRS Alliance member meeting — held in San Diego — where 90 member and guest organizations were represented by more than 180 attendees over the course of three days. The event opened with an informative keynote from FCC Commissioner Michael O’Reilly’s, which highlighted the FCC’s ongoing commitment to CBRS and the in-progress efforts to finalize the standard. The CBRS Alliance’s multiple work groups also made substantial progress during the face-to-face sessions.

The growth in members, progress in test and certification and technological advancements achieved to-date will also be showcased at “Shared Spectrum. Expanded Opportunities.” a partner event the CBRS Alliance is hosting at Mobile World Congress Americas on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. PT.

The CBRS Alliance invites individuals from across industries — including but not limited to hospitality, venue management, healthcare, education, enterprise, industrial, wireless and others — to attend “Shared Spectrum. Expanded Opportunities.”

Held in-tandem with Mobile World Congress Americas at the Moscone Center, the event will demonstrate how LTE-based solutions in the 3.5 GHz band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale.

The event will also feature a dynamic team of speakers — from both inside and outside of the CBRS Alliance — focused on the benefits, specific use cases and opportunities tied to effective utilization of the spectrum in the CBRS band. The Alliance will also debut the first ever economic analysis of the three-tier spectrum sharing model.

To indicate interest and register for the event please visit the partner program page. For more information on the CBRS Alliance, it’s overarching mission and a full list of member companies, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org.

About CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS’s full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.