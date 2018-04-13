Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CCL Industries Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Offering of 3.864% Notes due 2028 CCL Industries Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Offering of 3.864% Notes due 2028 RecommendedACL Wins Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers 2018 For The Fourth Consecutive YearFraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of Alberta elementary schools coming Saturday, Apr. 14RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces April 2018 Distribution