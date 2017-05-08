CCPPP Strongly Supports the CIB Located in Toronto

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 08, 2017) – The federal government’s decision to locate the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) in Toronto is an important and welcome step forward according to the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP).

Toronto is recognized as a global financial services centre with strong connections to the world’s leading financial hubs, including New York, Chicago and London. Furthermore, Toronto is home to the largest concentration of players in the infrastructure industry including Canada’s leading infrastructure investors and the headquarters of Infrastructure Ontario which is recognized globally as an agency with best in class infrastructure procurement practices — an impressive set of credentials which will position the bank for success.

With the Bank’s location confirmed, the important next steps of recruiting the Board Chair, its Directors and the CEO can now move quickly ahead to ensure the bank is up and operational as quickly as possible.

“Toronto provides the necessary supports to attract the preeminent, international talent and expertise needed to ensure the Canada Infrastructure Bank is successful,” says Mark Romoff, CCPPP President and CEO. “The Council is optimistic that the bank will play a significant role in attracting more private capital while growing the pipeline of P3 projects across Canada.”

The Council and its members strongly support the government’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan and initiatives now underway to provide Canadians with world-class infrastructure. The Infrastructure Bank has a strategic role to play in this plan.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships: Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national, non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Its mission is to promote smart, innovative and modern approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery through public-private partnerships with all levels of government. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.